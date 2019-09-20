Paul Okoye Floats Record Label, ‘Fire Department Inc’

Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has announced the launch of his record label named Fire Department Inc.

The talented singer made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday, 19th September, shortly after hosting Ghanaian self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandl, at his palatable mansion.

The singer is sure going to take the entertainment industry by a storm with the move.

See what he wrote below:

