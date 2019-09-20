Paul Okoye Releases Trailer For Upcoming Music Video Featuring Shatta Bandle

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye has released the trailer for his ‘Audio Money’ music video which features popular Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo were recently pictured hanging out together at the singer’s mansion in Lagos.

Shatta Bandle, who became social media sensation after bragging that he is richer than billionaire businessman, Dangote, was also given a presidential welcome when he arrived Nigeria.

Watch the video below: