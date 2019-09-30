Paul Okoye Shares Photos Of His Kids For Cultural Day Celebration In School

Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye
Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye With His Twin Kids

Nigerian popular singer Paul Okoye has shared a cute photo of his twin children, Obinna and Adaobi. The twins were both dressed in traditional attires for their cultural day celebration in school.

He took to his Instagram to share the photo of his kids and a caption that expressed his excitement with them. Calling them by their Igbo names and wishing them a happy cultural day at school as he wrote.

The Twins looked adorable as can be in their traditional attires.

See The Photo here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3B-mKgnRpu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

