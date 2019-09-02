The owner of MJautos, Mr Jay, has reacted to the attack on him by popular male barbie, Bobrisky that he is bad luck.

The popular crossdresser still mulling over the shut down of his birthday party by the Nigerian police lashed out at the car dealer, describing him as the bad luck that affected him.

Reacting to this, the car dealer called out Bobrisky to pay the balance for the car and collect the car. He went further to express surprise at the tag of being a bad luck.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B14d2RIhYqp/?igshid=1pj6z6fnez4u6