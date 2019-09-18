Pay Workers’ Salaries, You Were Voted To Do What I Could Not Do: Fayose Replies Fayemi

Former governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has called on the incumbent governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, to pay workers’ salaries without any delay.

Fayose made the response after Fayemi said the previous administration left a huge salary debt for him to offset.

The former governor in his reaction via his Twitter handle, further explained that he is surprised at Fayemi’s ‘public service announcement’ because he was voted into power to do what he could not do.

“I read without surprise & as usual @kfayemi usual brandishing of figures owed Ekiti workers & retirees by my administration. Without joining issues with him, rather than public service announcements, I enjoin him to pay the workers. Moreso he was “voted” to do what I couldn’t do.”

See his tweet below: