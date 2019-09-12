PDP, Atiku Should Say Sorry To Nigerians, Instead Of Appealing Tribunal Judgement: Lai Mohammed

by Amaka

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections, Atiku Abubakar to tender an apology to Nigerians for “willfully distracting” the Buhari Administration with an election petition.

Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed

In a statement by his spokesperson, Segun Adeyemi, on Thursday, Mr Mohammed said:

“Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.  

“This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll,

“It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.

“Don’t they realize this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough.

”We also thank Nigerians, who voted massively to re-elect President Buhari, for their continued support,” he said

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, Lai Mohammed, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

S/East Supporters Top List Of Donors To Buhari Campaign Fund – APC

PDP, APC leaders meet with President Buhari

Respect Nigerian Constitution, Drop Your Ambition, Kwankwaso Tells Jonathan

Jonathan Orders Removal Of His Campaign Billboards, Posters

FG No Longer Going To Buy Imported Cars For Official Use, Says Maku

Tinubu, Oyegun Row Splits APC NWC Members

Mile 12 Crisis: ‘Maintain The Peace’, Lagos APC Urges Warring Parties

President Buhari

‘Buhari’s recent interview proves that his governance is truly a failure’ – PDP

Leave Buhari Alone And Focus On Governance In Ekiti, PDP Group Urges Fayose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *