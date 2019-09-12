PDP Committee Most Corrupt: Governor Wike

by Valerie Oke
The Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has attacked his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and advised it not to “toy” with the interest of the state.

The governor said this on Wednesday while expressing his displeasure against a committee set up by the party to investigate Ndudi Elumelu’s emergence as the minority leader of the House of Representatives.

The governor said: “The committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party,” a statement from the Rivers Government House quoted the governor to have said in Port Harcourt.

“We thank our worthy son, Austin Opara, for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee.”

“We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State,” Governor Wike said.

“The state has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill. Rivers governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole. He is not one of those governors that will kowtow to illicit activities.”

