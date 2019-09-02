PDP Secretariat Now House Of Horror — Presidency

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide has described the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as the Hammer House of Horror, where anybody operating from there now talks gibberish.

This was in reaction to a statement by the PDP on Sunday, where the party lambasted the president and his party(APC) for “reducing our nation by celebrating a mere pledge of $300,000 (N108 million) from the Japanese Prime Minister and a promissory note.”

This was during the president’s participation in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (#TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

It is lamentable that while President Buhari and his party, the @OfficialAPCNg are reducing our nation by celebrating a mere pledge of $300,000 (N108 million) from the Japanese Prime Minister and a promissory note for 50 million euros from an @EU_Commission Commissioner… — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 1, 2019

Adesina reacting to the statement said, “In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes.’ Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish. ”