PDP Secretariat Now House Of Horror — Presidency

by Valerie Oke
Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide has described the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as the Hammer House of Horror, where anybody operating from there now talks gibberish.

This was in reaction to a statement by the PDP on Sunday, where the party lambasted the president and his party(APC) for “reducing our nation by celebrating a mere pledge of $300,000 (N108 million) from the Japanese Prime Minister and a promissory note.”

This was during the president’s participation in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (#TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

Read Also: If PDP Were A Company, I Would Own 90 Percent — Kalu

PDP tweeted: It is lamentable that while President Buhari and his party, the @OfficialAPCNg are reducing our nation by celebrating a mere pledge of $300,000 (N108 million) from the Japanese Prime Minister and a promissory note for 50 million euros from an @EU_Commission Commissioner…

Adesina reacting to the statement said, “In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes.’ Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish. ”

Tags from the story
Femi Adesina, Muhammdu Buhari, pdp
0

You may also like

‘I am seriously tired of this country’ – Actress Daniella Okeke Cries Out

8th Senate: I apologise to my PDP colleagues for the way I left – Akpabio

New PDP Says Jonathan’s Refusal To Recognize Amaechi As NGF Chairman Unfortunate

Obasanjo – I Don’t Belong To Any Political Party, I’m No More A Politician

Buhari bans 50 highly placed Nigerians from travelling abroad

Governor Fayose condemns act of Fulani’s herdsmen

#AtikuInLagos#: Atiku Shares The Five Key Areas In Which The Present Administration Has Failed That He Would Work On If Elected Into Power

Ike Ekweremadu

Asari Dokubo Blast Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Members ‘Beat’ Ekweremadu In Germany

South-South APC Nullifies Sylva, Others’ Suspension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *