Peace Hyde Reacts To H&M Using A Black Child Model Without Styling Her Hair

Media personality Peace Hyde has reacted to a new advert by H&M where they featured a black child model whose hair was not styled.

Many have since called out the clothing retail company out for not styling the black girl’s hair the way they would a white child’s hair.

Read Also: 2 Outfit Ideas For Curvy Girls Inspired By Peace Hyde

Peace has since reacted writing;

N A T U R A L • B E A U T Y…

I see a BEAUTIFUL black girl with a pulled back bun of her LOVELY, natural hair. –

–

Anyone seeing anything negative in this picture must understand that THEY are the source of the NEGATIVITY. They are projecting negative anti-black ideas on HOW her hair grows NATURALLY. It’s fixed ALREADY! –

–

I hear people encouraging us to “EMBRACE OUR NATURAL SELVES”…well, THIS is NATURAL. Stop picking and choosing what’s considered appropriate hair for AFRICAN or AFRICAN AMERICANS just because she’s posted on H&M. EITHER embrace ALL natural images or STOP complaining when others don’t! What did you expect? A lace frontal with baby hairs? ??‍?? –

–

What are YOUR THOUGHTS? –

–

#EVERYBlackIsBeautiful#SheHasBetterEdgesThanMe#SheLooksLikeEveryYoungBeautifulBlackGirl#APieceOfPeace #TheJourney #Peace??