People On Social Media Look Nothing Like Themselves In Real Life’ – Dolapo Osinbajo

Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo has appealed to Nigerian youths to steer clear copying the lifestyle of people on the Internet as it is a “mere illusion.”

Dolapo dished out the advice on Saturday during a Town Hall Meeting with Benue Youth held at the New Banquet Hall, Benue Government House, Makurdi.

“The people on the Internet do not even look like themselves when you see them, they live on borrowed robes. Internet is just an illusion. It is a cartoon. This generation has everything to be happy; during our youthful days, we had no phones, no internet, yet we were happy and have produced great Nigerians for you today.

“You need to be responsible else your generation will end up with pilots, medical doctors, nurses, engineers, bankers, security personnel etc that may be all drug addicts, ” she advised.

She said a Nigerian child needed to be priceless, top class and should not be seen as a cheap product that can be purchased with as little as recharge card and further appealed to youth using internet to be cautious of their activities on the net as responsible companies at the moment, investigate applicants’ records including those on internet before hiring.

“A Nigerian prince and princess should have a good background, they should not be bought by a mere recharge card. The child that has made himself or herself naked today on the internet cannot be employed in any responsible company in Nigeria tomorrow, because they will check their internet records before employing now.

“Nigeria is waiting for you; the things you do today determine your tomorrow, don’t eat your tomorrow today. Everyone is waiting for you, everyone is praying for you, ” she cautioned.