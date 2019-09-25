Peruzzi Reacts To Reports That He Is A Member Of ‘Nine Trey Bloods’ (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has reacted to reports that he belongs to a deadly American gang, Nine Trey Bloods which operates on the East Coast of the country.

Peruzzi
Davido Music Worldwide record label act, Peruzzi
Information Nigeria recalls that international rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine had testified in court that Cardi B and several other celebrities were part of the deadly gang which specializes in drug distribution and sales.
A web user took to his Twitter page to accuse the DMW act, Peruzzi of being among the list of celebrities mentioned by the rapper.
In reaction to the tweet, the “Nana” crooner said that one slap is enough for the rapper to say the real truth.
In his words,
“1 slap, E Go Talk Truth”
Information Nigeria recalls the singer caused a stir after he assaulted a man, Pamilerin for saying his fellow colleague, Teni was better than him.
See the post below:
Peruzzi's post
