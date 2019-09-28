Peter Okoye Denies Promising Tacha N60M

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has denied promising to give disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha the sum of 60 million Naira.

The singer made this known during a Live Instagram Video call with popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut.

According to Okoye, he only said his management would help her make the money.

Information Nigeria recalls a social media user had claimed former member of the now-defunct Psquare group had promised to give the evicted housemate the prize money if she doesn’t win the TV reality show.

The singer, however, is no longer sticking with the initial deal but he stated that anyone who has proof of him saying that he would give Tacha the money should show it and get 10 Million Naira from him.

The father of two also went on to say that he is 100% sure that Tacha will be very successful after her unforeseen departure from the big brother house on Friday.

This is coming after fans had stormed his page to demand the 60 million he promised the controversial reality star.

Watch the video below: