Peter Okoye Promises Endorsement Deal For Tacha

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has promised to give his favorite housemate, Tacha an endorsement deal after Big Brther Naija show.

Peter Okoye and Tacha
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye and Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

Tacha’s management had taken to her Instagram page to share a video of fans of the controversial housemate, campaigning for her on the streets of Port-Harcourt.

In the comment section, the singer simply wrote,

All I can say for now is ……My dear Tacha….. My management awaits you.”

The singer and dancer is one of the celebrities that has publicly shown support for the self acclaimed, serial entrepreneur.

Read Also: Frodd Nominates Tacha, 4 Other Housemates For Eviction (Video)

See the post below:

Tacha's comment section

Tags from the story
Peter Okoye, Tacha
0

You may also like

Zlatan

Zlatan Ibile Buys Bentley Bentayga (Photos)

Check out Rosy Meurer’s birthday message to Tonto Dikeh ex-husband Olakunle Churchill

The Day Ghanian Actress, Nadia Buari Almost Beat ‘The Sh*t Outa’ A Taxi Driver In Abuja

Lashes FC? See How Nigerians Reacted To Cee-c Losing The Star Prize Of #BBNaijaFinale Game Show

Ubi Franklin welcomes his daughter to Nigeria, shares video from her welcome party

MUST SEE: Hilarious Nigerians Turns Serena Williams To Street Hawker [PHOTOS]

Wizkid Announces ‘Made In Lagos’ EP, His Next Music Project

AY Goes Green As He Signs Endorsement Deal With Glo

Goldie unveiled as celebrity housemate in BigBrother StarGame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *