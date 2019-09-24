Peter Okoye Promises Endorsement Deal For Tacha

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has promised to give his favorite housemate, Tacha an endorsement deal after Big Brther Naija show.

Tacha’s management had taken to her Instagram page to share a video of fans of the controversial housemate, campaigning for her on the streets of Port-Harcourt.

In the comment section, the singer simply wrote,

“All I can say for now is ……My dear Tacha….. My management awaits you.”

The singer and dancer is one of the celebrities that has publicly shown support for the self acclaimed, serial entrepreneur.

