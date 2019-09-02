Peter Okoye Shares Secret To His Wealth

by Temitope Alabi
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psqaure group has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Lola Omotayo who turns a year older today.

Sharing a series of photos of his woman, Peter penned a sweet message alongside revealing why he is a rich man today.

Read Also: BBNaija: Nollywood Actor Attacks Peter Okoye For Saying He Would Give Tacha N60m If She Fails To Win

In his words; ‘I’m a rich MAN because I have a WIFE with a rich HEART. Happy birthday my love @lolaomotayo_okoye. Love you to the moon and back 1million times.’

Tags from the story
Lola Omotayo, Peter Okoye, psquare
0

