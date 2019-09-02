Peter Okoye Shares Secret To His Wealth

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psqaure group has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Lola Omotayo who turns a year older today.

Sharing a series of photos of his woman, Peter penned a sweet message alongside revealing why he is a rich man today.

In his words; ‘I’m a rich MAN because I have a WIFE with a rich HEART. Happy birthday my love @lolaomotayo_okoye. Love you to the moon and back 1million times.’