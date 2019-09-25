Peter Okoye’s Management To Manage Tacha When She Leaves BBNaija House

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija Tacha
Tacha

Peter Okoye’s Management Team has made it known that they plan on taking Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha as a client once she comes out of the house.

Peter made the endorsement comment after a video of Tacha’s fans on the street campaigning for her emerged.

Commenting on the post, Peter wrote

Read Also: Nigerians Mock Tacha For Failing To Spell Daughter And Port Harcourt Correctly

“All I can say for now is ……My dear Tacha….. My management awaits you.”

This is coming after Tacha was dragged online for failing to spell ‘Port-Harcourt’ and ‘daughter’ correctly following a task by Biggie.
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye
Tags from the story
Peter Okoye, Tacha
0

You may also like

See Photo of Beyonce and Serena Willams On A Video Shoot

Baddo Olamide Releases Album Artwork For His New Album – #BaddestGuyEverLiveth

Slimcase Unveils The Chronicles Of SaintSamiGanja With Stunning Photos

Wande Coal To Float Own Record Label

#BBNaija; Miracle’s alleged girlfriend accuses him of snubbing her on IG

Davido’s Friend ‘Tagbo’ Last Drink In The Club Was Likely Poisoned

People are going crazy over this recent photo of Kendall Jenner with acne all over her cheeks

Photo: Pick your favourite couple; Davido and Chioma VS Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

#BBNaija! Ex Female Housemate, Khloe Goes Completely Unclad In This Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *