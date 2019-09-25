Peter Okoye’s Management To Manage Tacha When She Leaves BBNaija House

Peter Okoye’s Management Team has made it known that they plan on taking Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha as a client once she comes out of the house.

Peter made the endorsement comment after a video of Tacha’s fans on the street campaigning for her emerged.

Commenting on the post, Peter wrote

“All I can say for now is ……My dear Tacha….. My management awaits you.”

This is coming after Tacha was dragged online for failing to spell ‘Port-Harcourt’ and ‘daughter’ correctly following a task by Biggie.