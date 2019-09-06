Photo Of Bambam At Her Bridal Shower In Ogun

by Amaka

A photo of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam at her bridal shower held in Ilaro, Ogun state recently emerged on the internet.

Teddy A and Bambam
Former Big Brother ‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Teddy A and Bambam

The curvy actress is set to tie the knot with her beau, Teddy A on Saturday at her parent’s hometown.

A video of Teddy A at his Bachelor party is also in circulation.

The couple, who broke the news of their engagement in August, made headlines in 2017 after they were caught having sex in the toilet during the reality show.

See the photo and video below:

