Gracious David West, the recently apprehended alleged serial killer who confessed to killing a girl in a hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers states is spotted having lunch.

The police had announced the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect on Thursday and was paraded on Friday.

In a photo released on social media, the suspected serial killer is seen having lunch: rice and cold bottled water.