Photos And Videos From Teddy A, Bambam’s Traditional Wedding

by Amaka

The traditional engagement ceremony of former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A is currently holding at Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun State.

Bambam
Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam

Fellow BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Nina, Ceec, Lolu, Leo Dasilva and others are present at the ceremony alongside very close friends and family members.

Cee-c and Nina Ivy
Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-c and Nina Ivy

A photo of Bambam at her bridal shower held in her hometown also surfaced on Friday.

While Teddy A was spotted enjoying his Bachelor party and talking about he feel about getting married.

Read Also: Davido Opens Up On How He Met Tacha, Omashola (Video)

See photos and videos below:

Tags from the story
Bambam, Cee-C, Leo Dasilva, Nina, Teddy A
0

You may also like

Everything You Should Know About TV Goddess, Nancy Isime

Popular African Lady Exposes Her Private Part On Stage, Photos Go Viral

Like Father Like Son: Peter Okoye’s Son, Cameron Okoye, is Michael Jackson

Beverly Osu Picks Up The Remaining Pieces Of Her Heart

OGA! Pastor

COZA: NdaniTV Cancels Latest Web-Series, OGA! Pastor

People once said that I have no womb - Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Spotted With Daniel Amokachi Again!

BBNaija : Mixed reactions trail Tobi’s eviction as Cee-C’s emergence as 1st Runner Up

#BBNaija: Fans Campaign For Miracle With Bottled Water (Photos)

Aliko Dangote, Rotimi Amaechi, Others attend Dapo Abiodun’s 56th birthday party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *