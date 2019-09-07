Photos And Videos From Teddy A, Bambam’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional engagement ceremony of former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A is currently holding at Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun State.

Fellow BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Nina, Ceec, Lolu, Leo Dasilva and others are present at the ceremony alongside very close friends and family members.

A photo of Bambam at her bridal shower held in her hometown also surfaced on Friday.

While Teddy A was spotted enjoying his Bachelor party and talking about he feel about getting married.

See photos and videos below: