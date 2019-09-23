[Photos] Buhari Arrives New York For 74th UNGA

President Muhamamdu Buhari has arrived in New York, the United States, ahead of the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).

The president, who departed Abuja on Sunday morning, is said to have arrived in New York to participate in the meeting which will be seeing the convergence of world leaders.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Pastor Bakare Declares He Would Succeed Buhari As President

Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie shared some photos of the president’s arrival via her Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

See post below