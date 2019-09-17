[Photos]: Comedian Mr Jollof Pictured With Tiwa Savage In Dubai

by Temitope Alabi
Mr Jollof, Tiwa Savage
Mr Jollof, Tiwa Savage

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has been pictured with rave of the moment Tiwa Savage in Dubai.

Tiwa, who is in the country for a show, was spotted with the comedian who backed up for her as she sang her hit song ‘All Over.’

This is coming after Tiwa was spotted on the runway strutting her stuff.

The mom of one wowed in a coutour dress for a charity fashion show and yes she killed it on the runway.

See another photo below;

Mr Jollof, Tiwa Savage
Mr Jollof, Tiwa Savage
0

