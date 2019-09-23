Photos: El-rufai Keeps To Promise, Enrols Son In Kaduna Public School

by Olayemi Oladotun

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has enrolled his six year old son, Abubakar into primary one in Capital School Malali, a public school in Kaduna.

Governor El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor El-rufai

The governor on Monday was accompanied by his wife Aisha Ummi to the school where their son commenced his primary education.

Also Read: Governor El-Rufai Replies Twitter User Who Called Him A Liar

Recall in 2017, while speaking as a guest of Freedom Radio’s Hausa phone-in programme ”Barka da War haka” the governor had said he will revamp public schools in Kaduna state and promised to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years.

See pictures below:

 

 

Tags from the story
Aisha Ummi, kaduna, Nasir El Rufai
0

You may also like

Russia condemns US coalition strikes on Syrian forces as ‘unacceptable

Photos: Meet The Nigerian Migrants Who Met In Libya, Fell In Love And Are Now Married With A Son (Video)

Muslims are responsible for herdsmen attack – CAN

WAFU 2017: Super Eagles trash Ghana, qualify for Semi Final

Aliko Dangote Bans Drinking Of Alcohol At His Daughter’s Wedding

Father ‘Arrested’ After Flogging His Son With Broom And Leaving Him With Body Marks (Photos)

Man arraigned in Court over alleged N1.6m visa fraud

FG To Revoke Contracts On Ongoing Projects In Tertiary Institution

Man Accidentally Broadcasts Himself Having Sex With Colleague In A Boardroom (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *