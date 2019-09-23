Photos: El-rufai Keeps To Promise, Enrols Son In Kaduna Public School

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has enrolled his six year old son, Abubakar into primary one in Capital School Malali, a public school in Kaduna.

The governor on Monday was accompanied by his wife Aisha Ummi to the school where their son commenced his primary education.

Recall in 2017, while speaking as a guest of Freedom Radio’s Hausa phone-in programme ”Barka da War haka” the governor had said he will revamp public schools in Kaduna state and promised to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years.

See pictures below:

Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai has today enrolled as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School pic.twitter.com/VPjpn9PlMW — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) September 23, 2019