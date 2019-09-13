[Photos]: Moet Abebe Poses Completely Naked In New Photos

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian media personality, Moet Abebe, has set Instagram on fire after she took to her page to share photos of herself posing completely naked.

Moet had some silver body paint to cover her body while posing for the camera.

She captioned one of the photos;

“THE SILVER LINING
.
“Thank you all for going on this journey with me… the site is live!!! Get ready to feast your eyes on all the different shades of the goddess. Get familiar with www.moetabebe.com.”

See another photo of her below;

Moet Abebe
Moet Abebe
