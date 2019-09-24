Piers Morgan: Ronaldo Is Better Until Messi Wins Something Outside Barcelona

The British TV personality, Piers Morgan has thrown shade at Lionel Messi after he won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award last night.
Messi won the award a record 6th time by beating Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.
Reacting to the news, Piers Morgan, who last week released a compelling interview with Ronaldo, stated that Messi could not compare with Ronaldo.
See his tweet below:
Hmmm.. @Cristiano has triumphed in 3 of the world's toughest leagues, and with his national team.
Until Messi does anything outside of his Barcelona comfort zone, he can't compare. https://t.co/sPFEEldFHG
