Piers Morgan: Ronaldo Is Better Until Messi Wins Something Outside Barcelona

by Olayemi Oladotun

The British TV personality, Piers Morgan has thrown shade at Lionel Messi after he won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award last night.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi won the award a record 6th time by beating Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Also Read: Ronaldo Reacts After Messi Named Best FIFA Men’s Player

Reacting to the news, Piers Morgan, who last week released a compelling interview with Ronaldo, stated that Messi could not compare with Ronaldo.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, lionel messi, Liverpool, Piers Morgan, Van Dijk
0

You may also like

Southampton Midfielder, Schneiderlin Set For Man Utd Switch

Siasia Name Dream Team VI Squad To Face Zambia

Barca Closer to La Liga Title as Real Slip Up

Returnee Odemwingie Gets the All-Clear to Kick Football

Paralympians Folashade And Tolulope Set To Wed After Doing The Country Proud In London

Ethiopia Already Training for Vital Super Eagles Tie.

Giroud Sets Europa League Record

Giroud Sets Europa League Record

Mesut Ozil Leads Gunners Reactions To 5 Consecutive League Wins

Arsene Wenger might reportedly take over from Zidane as Real Madrid Manager

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *