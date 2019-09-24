Piers Morgan: Ronaldo Is Better Until Messi Wins Something Outside Barcelona

The British TV personality, Piers Morgan has thrown shade at Lionel Messi after he won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award last night.

Messi won the award a record 6th time by beating Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Also Read: Ronaldo Reacts After Messi Named Best FIFA Men’s Player

Reacting to the news, Piers Morgan, who last week released a compelling interview with Ronaldo, stated that Messi could not compare with Ronaldo.

See his tweet below: