“Pigs Defend Pigs”- Gifty Powers Slams Ex-Boyfriend For Defending Tacha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has called out her singer ex-boyfriend, Mr 2kay, after he debunked rumours making the rounds that current BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has body odour.

Gifty Powers and Mr 2kay
BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers and Nigerian singer, Mr 2kay

Recently, a housemate in the current show, Mike was heard telling Khafi to tell her friend to make use of deodorant.

Although Mike didn’t mention any name, quite a number of viewers have assumed he was talking about Tacha.

Itis against this background that Mr 2kay revealed that he has been with Tacha when she hadn’t taken her bath and she did not smell.

An Instagram user attacked the singer, stating that he lacked the sense of smell to determine if she smelled or not.

Supporting the Instagram user’s comment was Mr 2kay’s ex-girlfriend and reality star, Gifty Powers who stated that pigs always defend pigs, indirectly tagging him a dirty animal.

See conversation below:

