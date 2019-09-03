“Please Be guided” – 2face Warns Hushpuppi

Popular veteran singer, 2face has reacted to Hushpuppi’s post attacking Nigerian celebrities over the renewed Xenophobic attack meted on Nigerians.

The singer expressed his displeasure in the comment under Hushpuppi’s post with the words:

“Dear @hushpuppi this is absolutely uncalled for. There’s a real sad problem here. Its a good thing for you to speak about it but don’t start turning celebrities to being the problem cos they are not. If u want 2 fight for your people its fine. U don’t have the right 2 harrass another person for not speaking up YET cos u don’t live in their heads. U don’t know what plans they have. U don’t know whats going on in their hearts. Pls let us be guided . One love.”

See post below: