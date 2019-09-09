Please Don’t Give Returnees From South Africa Tradermoni: Shehu Sani Begs FG

Popular human rights activist and senator during the 8th republic, Senator Shehu Sani has appealed to the federal government to bring back Nigerians from South Africa.

The senator advised the federal government to make adequate arrangements for Nigerians who want to return home following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

However, he cautioned against linking the returnees with Vice President Yemi Osimbajo led tradermoni scheme.

See his tweet below: