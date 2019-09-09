Please Don’t Give Returnees From South Africa Tradermoni: Shehu Sani Begs FG

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist and senator during the 8th republic, Senator Shehu Sani has appealed to the federal government to bring back Nigerians from South Africa.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The senator advised the federal government to make adequate arrangements for Nigerians who want to return home following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Also Read: ‘Let Sleeping Dog Lie’ – Shehu Sani Tells Lai Mohammed

However, he cautioned against linking the returnees with Vice President Yemi Osimbajo led tradermoni scheme.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
fg, Shehu Sani, south Africa, TraderMoni, xenophobic attacks, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Ajaokuta Steel Company will create over 500,000 jobs – FG

Adeolu Adefarasin has been ordained as a pastor

Adeolu Adefarasin has been ordained as a pastor

Borno: Drug dealers arrested by NDLEA in IDP camps

ONE Campaign Appoints Dangote As Board Member

I have just seen my Nigerian lover twice since our marriage – 72 year old UK wife laments

Patoranking Gifts Twitter User With Dubai Trip

Food for Thought: Nigerian Prisoners’ Daily Food Allowance is N200

Four suspected rapists nabbed in Akwa Ibom

IPOB and Hausas clash in Rivers State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *