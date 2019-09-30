Please Have Some Patience, Ihedioha Begs Imo Indigenes

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State on Sunday appealed to people of the state to be patient with him as his administration is still busy rebuilding what his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, ruined.

Chibuike Onyeukwu, his Chief Press Secretary quoted to the governor to have said this at Imo Airport, on his arrival from the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

He said, “Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON is making steady progress in its effort to rebuild the state from the ruins of the last administration.”

He also pleaded with his people “to be patient with his administration, and that the Imo Community in Diaspora and state’s partners are appreciative of the steps taken so far to rebuild the state.

Read Also: I Don’t Know What IPOB Is Looking For Till Date: Rochas Okorocha

“The trip was exploratory. We are all aware that we are working hard to get back to both national and international reckoning, though that will take a while the good news is that we are making steady progress.

“So it is in our best interest to continue to improve our relationship with the civilized world. So far our efforts are yielding the desired results.”