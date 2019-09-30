Plenary Disrupted, Lawmakers Flee As Hoodlums Attack Bayelsa Assembly

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly had its sitting abruptly caught short on Monday after more than one hundred angry youths stormed the complex shooting sporadically.

According to reports, the youths started shooting when the Speaker was about to enter the chambers after a heated three hours closed-door meeting with members.

It was also reported that the mace was removed by unidentified persons as everyone in the complex, including lawmakers and journalists fled to safety.

This development follows a build-up to the sitting where the Speaker was expected to resign or face impeachment in a situation where he fails to resign.