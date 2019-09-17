Police Advise Ladies On How To Avoid Being Killed By Serial Killer In Hotel

Head police CRU, Abayomi Shogunle, has taken to his Twitter handle to dish out safety tips to ladies in order to escape from being killed by a serial killer while on a date in a hotel.

Read Also: Six Reasons Why Prostitution Is A Crime: Abayomi Shogunle

He shared the tips following the report that a serial killer is currently on the prowl in Port Harcourt.

“Babe Stay Woke! As you move into a hotel to lodge with a man friend (new/old), remember to tell the gateman AND receptionist – WE CAME IN TOGETHER, PLEASE DON’T ALLOW HIM TO LEAVE IF I AM NOT WITH HIM. That should neutralize any potential bad intention.

“Going on a first date with a man? Insist. Send his photo & phone # to your best pal, let him know that “My sis/bro must know we’re together”. He will think twice before trying untoward behaviour during the date. Your buddies must meet him before the next outing. Personal Safety.”

See what he tweeted below:

Babe Stay Woke!

As you move into a hotel to lodge with a man friend (new/old), remember to tell the gateman AND receptionist – WE CAME IN TOGETHER, PLEASE DON’T ALLOW HIM TO LEAVE IF I AM NOT WITH HIM.

That should neutralize any potential bad intention.#YSguide Personal Safety. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) September 17, 2019