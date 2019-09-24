Police Allegedly Demand Sex From Ladies Caught With Cannabis

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

A new video has popped up on the internet capturing rancour between some ladies and some police officers who were accused of demanding sex from them for failing to provide 50k bribe.

According to the video, one of the ladies was heard shouting at the top of her voice, accusing the policemen of demanding sex after cannabis worth N100 was discovered in their bags.

Read Also: Police Arrest 54-Year-Old Woman For Selling Stolen Phone In Edo

It took the intervention of passers-by before the ladies were rescued from the visibly angry police officers.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
cannabis, nigerian police, Sex
0

