Police Arrest 4 RRS Officers For Extorting N5000 From Motorist

by Temitope Alabi

RRS Officers

The Lagos state police command has arrested and paraded four officers of the Rapid Response Squad, for extorting N5000 from a female motorist in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

The names of the officers have been given as Sgt Ogah Jimmy, Inspt. Kadir Ganiyu, Inspt. Simon Ogwuyi and Spy Akinwumi James. They were all arrested after the N5000 received was traced to the account of Sgt. Jimmy.

Read Also: Nursing Mother Allegedly Beaten To Pulp in Ekiti For Refusing To Offer Police Bribe

The Twitter handle of RRS has now confirmed that the officers are currently being detained and on Monday, they will be transferred to the headquarters for trial

Watch a video of the officers being paraded;

RRS officers arrested for extorting N5000 from a motorist in Lagos.

Tags from the story
extortion, RRS Officers
