Police Arrest Adenuga For Raping Co-Worker To Death

One Mr. Eniola Adenuga, a popular mobile money agent in Abeokuta, has been arrested by the Ogun state police command for allegedly raping a co-worker, Faith Jude, to death in Lafenwa area of the state.

According to Edward Ajogun, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operation, the suspect made a formal complaint on September 19th after resuming at his place of work only to discover the lifeless body of the victim (Faith Jude) in front of his office covered with a canopy.

Read Also: Imo Lawmaker Reacts To Rape Allegation; Says Accuser Is A Liar, Serial Fraudster

According to the police chief, some foul play was suspected and the complainant was interrogated.

His words:

“Based on the recovery, the complainant was professionally interrogated, and it was discovered that he was the person that killed the victim. He confessed to the crime and stated that the deceased, a co-worker came to the shop to collect money for their boss. “He took advantage of the heavy downpour on that day to grab the deceased, gagged her mouth with a piece of cloth while he raped her. Having had his way with the girl, he discovered that she had given up the ghost due to the suffocation.

His confession below:

“I raped her in the shop and she died in the process. She was also having her menstruation at that period. I kept her corpse in the store. In the early hours of the third day of the incident, I placed her corpse in front of the shop and went to report at Lafenwa police station that I found a corpse in front of our shop. I had to confess during the investigation that I covered her mouth with her underwear while I raped her to death.”