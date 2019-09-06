Police Arrest Man For Hanging His Four Children

The South African police force has arrested a man from KwaZulu-Natal, accused of hanging his three biological children and his stepdaughter.

According to reports, the man’s kids Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose, aged 4, 6 and 10, were found hanging, by their mother, at their home on Tuesday afternoon.

The man reportedly also killed his step-daughter 16-year-old Grade 11 Pinetown Girls’ High school pupil Ayakha Jiyane. She was found hanging in bushes in New Germany, west of Durban, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday night.

“The children were fetched by their father at school during the day. A 16-year-old girl was also last seen with her father after he fetched her from school in Durban. A search was conducted around 9pm Tuesday. Her body was found hanging in the bushes,” said Police spokesman Col Thembeka Mbele.

Police are suspecting that the man may have killed the children in a bid to spite his wife, who was in the process of divorcing him.

The woman said argued this week and had to report the case to the police due to the intensity of their argument.

Nonhlanhla Koza, the KZN MEC for social development confirmed that the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in Claremont, west of Durban.

Col Thembeka Mbele while confirming the incident said the 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

“He was arrested in Kwadabeka Sub 5. He will face four counts of murder.”