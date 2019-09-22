Police Arrest Regina Daniels’ ‘Fake Stepson’, Emzy Ned Nwoko

by Olayemi Oladotun

The end has come for a 21-year-old boy that was always making rounds on Instagram claiming that he is an estranged son of billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels.

Emmanuel O. Israel was operating with the fake name, Emzy Ned Nwoko Jnr on social media, was arrested in Mbiama, Portharcourt, Rivers State.

Before his arrest, Emzy had written on Instagram yesterday that doesn’t want to be associated with his ‘father’ anymore because of Regina Daniels.

According to the police, Israel operated scam Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and emails to hoodwink the public and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The police say that in many instances, Israel met with unsuspecting members of the public and extorted money from them after promising them he would help secure financial deals and favours for them.

He was reportedly arrested alongside his sister, Love Israel, for criminal impersonation, conspiracy, defamation of character and conduct likely to threaten public peace.

