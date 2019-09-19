Police Arrest Suspected Killer Who Tried To Strangle His Victim At Hotel In Rivers

The rivers state commissioner of police, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura, has confirmed the arrest of a suspected serial killer who was trying to strangle his victim in a Portharcourt hotel on Wednesday, 18th September.

Confirming the incident in a statement which was made public by Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers state Police spokesperson, the arrest was made after the victim screamed for help while fighting for her life with the suspect.

“The young woman escaped, because she was able to raise the alarm around 2am. She was sleeping and suddenly woke up to see the man, who brought her to the hotel, charging at her.

“The man tried to strangle her and he was arrested by our men. He is from Akwa Ibom and is a builder. He told us that he was a school dropout. The people in the hotel called the police, who rushed to the place, rescued the young woman and arrested the man.”