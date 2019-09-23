Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Politician In Imo

The Imo State police command have arrested and paraded three suspected killers of Imo politician, Christopher Anoruo.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo confirming the arrest of the suspects, said the politician was abducted two poles away from his house where he was assassinated.

The Imo Police Chief said “On March 11, 2019, the Imo State Police Command received a report of robbery and assassination of one Christopher Anorue in Egwe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state. Hoodlums, numbering three, entered the house of the deceased, robbed members of the household of their valuables like phones and laptops, and abducted Christopher Anorue.

“They took him out and about two poles away from his house, they assassinated him. Following the report, I ordered an investigation into the matter. Through painstaking and discreet investigation, the phones of the deceased were traced to one Hassan Kabiru. When he was arrested, he said one Chimezie gave him the phone and when Chimezie was arrested, he said the phone was given to him by Solomon Onyemaechi.

“That necessitated their arrest and investigation is continuing into the case. The arrested suspects will be charged for robbery and murder.”

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court soon.