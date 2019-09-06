Police Arrest Teacher Who Raped And Impregnated 12-Year-Old Girl

by Temitope Alabi
The Adamawa state police command has arrested a 37-year-old teacher, Nathan Yusuf, for raping a  12-year-old schoolgirl in Namtari, Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

A statement released by the Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nuruddeen, said;

“On 2nd September 2019, around 2:30 p.m., we arrested a suspect of rape in person of Nathan Yusuf (37) who is a teacher at Gurel primary school in Namtari Yola south, suspected to have raped his pupil who is below 14 years of age. He confessed to giving her codeine syrup before raping her.

“We are advising parents to be vigilant on their children and report such crimes to the relevant authorities for judicial action,” he said.

An uncle of the victim, Sulaiman Namtari, said everyone in the community had enormous respect and trust for the teacher and were shocked he could commit such a crime.

“Every member of the community reserves tremendous respect for the teacher as he has been in the community for years. There is no house he doesn’t enter and every member of the community knows him very well.

“What he did was perfidy of the highest order and for that, we want authorities not to spare him,” he said

The suspect upon interrogation blamed the devil for his action.

“I regret my action. It was the handiwork of Satan and I am ready to take the full responsibility,’’ he said.

