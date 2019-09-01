Police Breaks Silence On Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command Bala Elkanah, has slammed claims that popular crossdresser Bobrisky was arrested following his party being gatecrashed by 100 officers.
Speaking with LIB, Elkanah said
No he was not arrested”
Elkanah, however, refused to share the reason for Bobrisky’s party being shut down. According to him, an investigation is ongoing and will soon reveal the findings of the investigation
”Well I don’t really want to go into details now because the investigation is ongoing. I don’t want to go into details at this stage” he said