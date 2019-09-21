Police Confirm Abduction Of ASUP Chairman, Others

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

The Nigerian police force has confirmed the abduction of some lecturers of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology(OYSCATECH).

According to reports, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics of the college, Mr. Opadijo Olujide; his secretary, Gbenga Alayande; and three others were abducted on their way to Saki on Thursday.

The men were said to have been returning from a union meeting when the incident occurred.

Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said this abduction has prompted the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, to storm the area for an on-the-spot assessment. Fadeyi said, “the Commissioner of Police went there in the morning for an on-the-spot assessment. Other developments will be unravelled in the coming days”.

