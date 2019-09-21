Police Nabs Port-Harcourt Serial Killer; Reveals His Mode Of Operation

Rivers state police command has nabbed the suspected serial killer in the state Gracious David West.

Recall we reported how some young ladies were found dead in different hotel rooms in Port-Harcourt, ion the last few weeks.

Read Also: Twitter Stories: How Port-Harcourt Serial Killer Operates

The suspected serial killer in his confession to the police also revealed how he operates.

According to him, he kills whenever it comes to him and also feels remorseful after the deed is done.

Here is a video of his confession below;