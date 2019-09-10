Police Parade 125 Shoprite Looters In Lagos, Recover Stolen Goods (Photos)

The Sangotedo police division, Ajah area of Lagos state, has paraded no fewer than 125 Nigerians who were involved in the reprisal attack on South African businesses in Nigeria, especially Shoprite in Lekki.

The police, while parading the suspects, also put on display some of the recovered goods.

Confirming the arrest of 125 suspects, Area Commander of Sangotedo, Gbolahan Olugbemi said that 112 of the suspects were found in possession of the stolen items and have been charged to court.

The reprisal attacks were carried out on South African businesses across Nigeria following the xenophobic attack of foreigners living in South Africa.

