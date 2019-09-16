Police React To Alleged Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Residence

by Eyitemi
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

The Abia state police has described the alleged invasion of Nnamdi Kanu‘s home as fake and should be disregarded.

Reacting to IPOB’s statement which says a combined team of security operatives invaded Kanu’s home on Friday night, the Abia state police spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said going to Nnamdi Kanu’s home would have been a waste of time and energy because he is currently not in Nigeria.

Read Also: Fulani Assassins Are Currently Outside My House: Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

“Why would security agents besiege Kanu’s home? Kanu, I’m sure he is not around and his Afara Ukwu home, I’m sure for now is safe. “You know these days, people spread rumours anyhow.”

Tags from the story
Nnamdi Kanu, SP  Geoffrey Ogbonna
0

You may also like

Abducted Kaduna Lawmaker Released

Catholic Bishops, Women Groups Disagree On Imo Abortion Law

Prisons Comptroller-General Absolves Officials Of Blame In Warders’ Ambush

Rochas Okorocha Still Wants to Become Nigeria’s President

ALIKO DANGOTE NEW PRESIDENT OF NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

Only a week to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo 2018. Early registration still open!

Here is why we can’t scrap SARS – Police

Bombings: Boko Haram Desperate To Embarrass My Government – Buhari

Minimum Wage: Public Schools Remain Closed In Kogi As Teachers Shun Resumption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *