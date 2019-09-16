Police React To Alleged Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Residence

The Abia state police has described the alleged invasion of Nnamdi Kanu‘s home as fake and should be disregarded.

Reacting to IPOB’s statement which says a combined team of security operatives invaded Kanu’s home on Friday night, the Abia state police spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said going to Nnamdi Kanu’s home would have been a waste of time and energy because he is currently not in Nigeria.

“Why would security agents besiege Kanu’s home? Kanu, I’m sure he is not around and his Afara Ukwu home, I’m sure for now is safe. “You know these days, people spread rumours anyhow.”