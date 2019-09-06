Police Release Names Of 83 Suspects Arraigned For Looting Shoprite (Photo)

by Amaka

The Lagos state police has released names of 83 suspects arrested for looting Surulere and Lekki outlets of Shoprite in the State.

Information Nigeria recalls not less than 125 looters were apprehended by Lagos Police for vandalisation of properties owned by South Africans.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, had also instructed that the security be strengthened around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

The looters had taken advantage of the protest against the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The defendants were arraigned on five counts of conspiracy, riotous assembly, arson, stealing, malicious damage, unlawful destruction of property and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The Police also told the court that the suspects allegedly stole and damaged properties estimated at N500m.

See photos below:

