Police To Arrest Politicians, Others Driving With Covered Plate Numbers

The Plateau State Police Command has announce the commencement of arrest on anyone who drives around with covered plate numbers.

Vehicle owners in Jos, including politicians, have been warned by the command to desist from doing this in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Mathias Tyopev made this known on Thursday in Jos.

“The Plateau State Command has observed with dismay the negative trend in recent times whereby some individuals, politicians, government dictionaries among others cover their vehicle plate numbers while driving on the highway and within the town.

“Some people are also in the habit of using vehicles with tinted glasses without any authorization from the police.

“This has made fighting kidnapping and armed robbery by the police very difficult.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, warn members of the public to desist from such acts.

“Road users are expected to comply with road traffic act as the command shall by the next two weeks commence enforcement across the state” the statement read.