Police Uncover Hidden Graves In Benue

More than 30 dead bodies have been discovered in a mass grave in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state.

According to Daily Trust, the graves were found in the premises of an alleged kidnapper’s gang leader who had been terrorising motorists plying the route.

Many residents of the community were said to have besieged the gravesite to see things with their eyes while some were said to have allegedly identified their missing relatives among the dead.

This comes after the suspected kidnapper was arrested by the Police and he confessed to killing someone and leading the police to make further discovery.

Some sources also alleged that the suspect was in the habit of killing his victims and collecting their properties such as cars and motorcycles.

Read Also: Police Allegedly Demand Sex From Ladies Caught With Cannabis

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue state command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Makurdi, saying “it was true that mass graves were identified in Ushongo.”

“It was the police that did the job. But exhumation continues. We can’t state exact findings now. We will give further details later,” she said.