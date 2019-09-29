Political Activist, Stanley Nwabia, Dies Aged 47

A popular social commentator and ardent supporter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Stanley Nwabia, has died.

Anyone conversant with political Twitter in Nigeria would know the late Mr Stanley Nwabia for his contributions and the hilarious manner with which he passed his message.

He was said to have died at age 43 in the early hours of Sunday morning after a failed blood transfusion procedure in Lagos.

It is yet unknown the reason for the blood transfusion or what the illness he suffered was but his friends and neighbours on the streets of Twitter have long started pouring in their condolence.

His handle was @MrStanleyNwabia, a native of Abia State, who was born and lived his whole life in Lagos.

The deceased is survived by a wife and four children.