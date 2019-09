A first-class monarch in Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, has passed away on Monday after a brief illness.

He was the father of popular On-Air Personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Demuren, while his first son, Adesegun Oniru was Commissioner of Waterfront for former Governor, Babatunde Fashola in Lagos.

He passed away in his palace in Lagos at the age of 82.