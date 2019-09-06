Popular Sex Therapist Jaruma Empire Welcomes Set Of Twins

A new report has confirmed that popular sex therapist Jaruma Empire has welcomed a set of twins with husband Senator Isibor.

The new mom Hauwa Mohammed, is really excited about her new bundle of joy

Read Also: ‘Tender an apology or I will sue you’ – Kemi Olunloyo threatens sex enhancer seller Jaruma

Jaruma tied the knot with her man in 2018 and was all over social media gushing about their love.

She had penned a post to announce their weeding back then which reads thus;

“Phew……… Oh Ya Allah, after all the HELL iv been through in my life, I almost can’t believe this u know that deep breath u take when uv been with ur partner for long & he FINALLY wakes up from sleep & sends his people to ur people…… Well, this is it. Its an exciting Brand New Chapter For Me and (we) I, My Groom, His Parents & My Beautiful #Mother (The Strongest, Most Bravest, Most Beautiful woman in the world) #My_Mother, we would all like to invite our extended Jaaruma Empire family for My wedding Fatiha, Kai Amarya & Budan Kai…. But 1st, my Bridal Shower / Sleep Over 09-09-2018. I started YouTube & Instagram 3 years ago & I would love to invite 3 loyal followers that were here with me from the very beginning. Guys where u. Turn up. The Scorpio WARNING. Blood makes us related but only #LOYALTYmakes us Family SO IF U WERE NOT ACKNOWLEDGED FOR MY WEDDING PLS DO NOT COME NEAR ME.!!!!! Uv done enough damage & harm to my life since childhood so just let my kids & my Husband be pls #FAHAJ2018.”