Popular TV Host, Ntsiki Mazwai, Goes Completely Naked While Swimming With Two Guys

Popular South African TV host and media personality, Ntsiki Mazwai, has taken to her official Twitter handle to release some nude photos of herself which were taken while swimming with two men.

The controversial figure went on to caption the photos which have started trending:  ”Claim your male privilege…LIVE YOUR LIFE BABe!!!”

“If you have body image issues with MY body I suggest you speak to GOD……me I adore and accept my body and my free spirit.”

Screenshots of her comments and nude photos:

