Port Harcourt Alleged Serial Killer Enjoys A Bowl Of Rice During Police Parade (Photo)

by Amaka

Port Harcourt alleged serial killer was pictured enjoying a bowl of rice during his official parade by the police in Rivers state.

Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David West
The suspect, Gracious David West, was arrested on Thursday after he was caught on camera leaving a hotel after strangling a yet-to-be identified lady following a sex romp with her.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group also revealed the gruesome way in which he perpetrated the crime.

The suspect said he lured the girls into having sex with him at hotels in Port-Harcourt before strangling them and tying them up with a white cloth.

Fortunately, his reign of terror came to an end after he was nabbed on his way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom from Port-Harcourt.

See the photo below:

